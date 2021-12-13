Boris Johnson is facing calls to answer allegations he broke Covid rules as reports suggested his attendance at a No 10 staff quiz could be included in an investigation into Downing Street party claims.

Labour said the Prime Minister “might have misled” MPs after he told the Commons he had been given assurances that social distance regulations were not broken by No 10 last year.

The party is demanding that Mr Johnson attend Parliament on Monday to “fess up” about whether he and staff partied and socialised while coronavirus restrictions were imposed on the public.

Sir Keir Starmer told the BBC that the latest revelation about Mr Johnson playing the part of impromptu quiz master on December 15 2020 meant it was “very hard” to see how Tier 2 rules that were in force in London at the time, which banned household mixing, could have been adhered to.

The Times reported that the online quiz will be included as part of Cabinet Secretary Simon Case’s investigation into potential rule-breaking in Government last year.

Festive drinks

The head of the Civil Service is already probing claims of a December Christmas party and November staff leaving do at No 10, as well as festive drinks at the Department for Education.

Downing Street has confirmed Mr Johnson “briefly” attended the “virtual” quiz at the tail end of last year.

An image published by the Sunday Mirror shows the Prime Minister flanked by colleagues, one of whom is draped in tinsel and another wearing a Santa hat, in the No 10 library.

The newspaper quoted a source who claimed that many staff were huddled by computers in their Downing Street offices, conferring on questions and drinking alcohol while the quiz was taking place.

Tier 2 restrictions that London was under on December 15 stated that there could be no mixing of households indoors, apart from support bubbles, and a maximum of six people outside.

Reactions

When politicians enact laws on the grounds of public safety, but then privately violate those laws, it's not just "hypocrisy" that's the issue — it demonstrates that you do not personally believe in the necessity of the laws you enacted! https://t.co/KJ5XPYLZk8 — Michael Tracey (@mtracey) December 11, 2021

Ah, the quizmaster himself. Here’s a question for you Prime Minister. Why did tens of thousands die alone in hospital, why did families watch funerals on zooms and why have 70,000+ been fined for breaking rules whilst you and your team had fun & games on their tax paying money? https://t.co/G0uy1KthjN — Adil Ray OBE (@adilray) December 12, 2021

Great scoop, but is anyone surprised? Johnson thinks rules are for we peasants, not people like him who set rules for we peasants. That’s a deadly mindset when he desperately needs us to follow his rules in a pandemic.

That’s also why his position as Prime Minister is untenable. https://t.co/aabFkGN5wd — Piers Morgan (@piersmorgan) December 12, 2021

Put this all another way: if, at the time, the PM had asked government lawyers for advice of whether to do this, they would almost certainly have said “no” — Adam Wagner (@AdamWagner1) December 11, 2021

When Boris Johnson said ‘all the rules have been followed’ he did not mention they were the quiz rules — davidallengreen (@davidallengreen) December 12, 2021

You are the weakest link. Goodbye. pic.twitter.com/WoxgJUDE4T — Hugh Grant (@HackedOffHugh) December 11, 2021

What were the quiz questions pic.twitter.com/BUOLS9U9Y9 — Henry Dyer (@Direthoughts) December 11, 2021

BREAKING: Boris Johnson denies hosting quiz at No 10, as it was actually an emergency Cobra meeting to determine which Irish singer-songwriter released the 1990 hit single ‘Nothing Compares 2 U’. — Have I Got News For You (@haveigotnews) December 12, 2021

What to say if caught breaking the law/rules



It was in a limited & specific way

I was testing my eyes

The matter’s closed

I was following the instincts of any father

I’m assured no rules were broken

I’m furious about the rule-breaking

There was no alcoholhttps://t.co/dw4KyM4As5 — David Schneider (@davidschneider) December 12, 2021

Hello, is that the @metpoliceuk?



We've found some more evidence.https://t.co/4k3OpPoaXx — Kevin Maguire (@Kevin_Maguire) December 12, 2021

Despite repeated denials, it now transpires that there were numerous parties, gatherings and the Prime Minister even took part in a festive quiz.



Boris Johnson presided over a culture of disregarding the rules at the heart of government. https://t.co/oXUBb62UPO — Angela Rayner (@AngelaRayner) December 11, 2021

The first question is revealed. pic.twitter.com/TUCGooR9BO — Jon Newton (@MrJonNewton) December 11, 2021

