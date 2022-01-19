LBC listeners have dubbed a James O’Brien monologue on the current political class ruling Britain his “best yet” after he hit out at the “halfwits”.

As tensions rise over Partygate allegations, with the PM’s former aide Dominic Cummings getting involved in a bid to stick the boot in, O’Brien urged his listeners to “take a step back from the circular firing squad and reflect upon what the hell has happened to our fantastic country.”

“How have we ended up putting our future, our fate, our international reputation in the hands of two superannuated schoolboys who can’t stop squabbling?”, he said.

“Over-promotion of halfwits”

“Through a combination of a ridiculous newspaper industry, the over-promotion of halfwits, a political underclass that have careered to the front benches of the Conservative Party, and the celebration of some of the stupidest people ever to draw breath in Parliament, we’ve ended up with these two men presiding over our nation until the point one of them fell foul of the other’s wife.”

“This is beyond Albert Square, the sheer petty, pathetic, triviality of all. So what happened to the one that was in charge? He fell out with the other one’s wife!

“Really? Like Phil and Grant!”

“Brains fell out”

Continuing his summing up of the state of the nation, James said Dominic Cummings was the “brains” while Boris Johnson was the “frontman, the face of the operation.”

“Together they were going to rebuild Britain in their own Brexity image.”

However, James said it all went wrong when the “brains fell out with the wife of the face!”

“And you’re still waving your little flags and claiming you’re patriotic for supporting these people? Unbelievable!”

Watch the clip in full below:

Listeners have branded this James O'Brien’s best monologue yet as he explains every twist and turn of the deceit and dishonesty engulfing the government.@mrjamesob pic.twitter.com/qajUhyoQhL — LBC (@LBC) January 18, 2022

