Students heading off to university are being told to get ready to be shocked and offended at university by the man in charge of ensuring free speech at universities.

Arif Ahmed, from the Office for Students (OfS), explained to the BBC that exposure to ideas that students could find offensive is all “part of the process of education”.

The advice comes after the OfS published guidance for English universities on how a new law introduced to protect free speech will work when it comes into force in August.

It comes after the University of Sussex was fined £585,000 after the OfS said its policy on trans and non-binary equality had a “chilling effect” on freedom of speech.

A philosophy professor, Kathleen Stock, had resigned from her position after protests by students about her gender-critical views.

The university challenged the fine, calling the investigation flawed.

Universities UK, an organisation which represents 141 institution, said it would contact the OfS to clarify what constitutes a breach of freedom of speech rules.

They have since said that they are “pleased” the OfS took on board the feedback.

A new law coming into force this summer will see a higher responsibility place on upholding freedom of speech and academic freedom in England.

The OfS will have the power to fine institutions for upwards of millions of pounds if found in violation.

For returning students, or those starting university this year, there may be not be a noticeable immediate change, but Dr Ahmed says the law is about the freedom for anything to be discussed or taught.

Speaking directly to students, the director for free speech at OfS, Arif Ahmed, said: “You should expect to face views you might find shocking or offensive, and you should be aware that’s part of the process of education.”

He added that students should be able to express views no matter how offensive it is to others, as long as it is not considered harassment of unlawful discrimination.