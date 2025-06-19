Sir Rod Stewart has said he no longer considers Donald Trump a friend since he went onto politics, hitting out at the president for his treatment of women and support of Israel.

In an interview with the Radio Times ahead of his Legend’s slot performance at Glastonbury next weekend, Stewart said he isn’t a “great fan” of Trump, who he used to leave next door to and knew “very, very well.”

He told the publication: “I’m not a great fan of Trump. I knew him very, very well. I used to go to his house. I live literally half a mile away. We’re both on the beach.

“I used to go to his Christmas parties. He’s always been a bit of a man’s man. I liked him for that. But he didn’t, as far as I’m concerned, treat women very well.”

“Since he became President, he became another guy, somebody I didn’t know,” he added.

When asked if he would ever consider speaking to Trump again, Stewart said America’s continued support of Israel in its attack on Gaza made this impossible.

“No, I can’t anymore. As long as he’s selling arms to the Israelis — and he still is. How’s that war ever gonna stop?”

Steward then called on the UK to stop supporting Israel, hitting out at the government for continuing to sell arms to them.

“We should stop selling them as well,” he said. “What [Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin] Netanyahu is doing to the Palestinians is exactly what happened to the Jews. It’s annihilation, and that’s all he wants to do — get rid of them all. I don’t know how they sleep at night.”