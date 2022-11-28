The BBC has finally relented and weighed in on Brexit’s impact on the UK economy.

With gloomy forecasts suggesting Britain is in line for the longest recession of all G7 nations, the national broadcaster has been forced to consider the loss of trade with Europe as a possible factor.

Projections from the Office for Budget Responsibility (OBR) have found that Brexit will result in the UK’s trade intensity being 15 per cent lower in the long run than if the UK had remained in the EU.

Even David Davis, the man who negotiated the split with the bloc, had to admit “we haven’t seen any economic benefit for having left the EU”.

With evidence mounting that Brexit could lead to long-term economic damage the BBC finally weighed in on the matter in this clip – and it makes for pretty brutal watching!

Absolutely brutal takedown of Brexit. Good to see the BBC wading into the fray at last, now that the damage it's causing is too great to conceal.



(Arguably they should have been on message a *lot* sooner, but better late than never.)

