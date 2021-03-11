A BBC News clip was making the rounds on social media yesterday following a hilarious case of mistaken identity.

Political and women’s rights activist, Dr Shola Mos-Shogbamimu was due to feature on the programme, but was mistaken for the wrong guest by the presenter who also managed to make a complete pig’s ear of the pronunciation of her name to boot!

Moment BBC called for Dr Shola Mos-Shogbamimu … that's not me I'm afraid😂 https://t.co/icMNGdOKyf — Dr Shola Mos-Shogbamimu (@SholaMos1) March 10, 2021

The cringeworthy moment has been compared to one of the ‘greatest’ cases of mistaken identity on live TV ever when job hopeful Guy Goma made his way onto the TV by accident:

The Beeb did manage to locate Dr Shola eventually, who tore into Piers Morgan following comments over Meghan Markle.

The author of This Is Why I Resist, said there is no denying that Morgan’s “malicious obsession” with the Duchess of Sussex is “truly reprehensible”.

Watch the clip in full below:

Love him or hate him, agree or disagree with him, there's no denying that Piers Morgan's malicious obsession of Meghan Markle is reprehensible. His claim of 'freedom of speech' and 'defending the Queen' is utter nonsense. Here's Why. #MeghanAndHarry #bbcnews pic.twitter.com/MuPo7pfxQu — Dr Shola Mos-Shogbamimu (@SholaMos1) March 10, 2021

