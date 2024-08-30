Bookies have made Hello the song most likely to be played first by Oasis on their 2025 UK tour.

The opening track of the 1995 album (What’s The Story) Morning Glory? is 11/4, while Acquiesce, originally a B-side to the band’s first UK number-one single Some Might Say, is second-favourite at 7/2.

Rock ‘n’ Roll Star is next in the market at 4/1, with Columbia (8/1), Morning Glory (10/1) and Swamp Song (14/1) all also in contention.

Oasis announced on Tuesday that they will be re-forming for a 2025 UK tour, with tickets going on sale tomorrow morning. The Manchester group have announced 17 dates, starting in Cardiff on July 4th.

Luke Tarr, Head of PR at Star Sports, said: “Oasis’ reunion announcement has had the nation talking all week and fans of the 1990s icons will be hoping to get their hands on tickets for the 2025 UK tour when they go on sale tomorrow morning.

“Cardiff will host the first of 17 dates scheduled, and we make Hello (11/4) the favourite track to be played first by brothers Noel and Liam Gallagher and the rest of the band.

“Acquiesce is priced at 7/2 while we make Rock ‘n’ Roll Star a close third in the market at 4/1.”

First song played on Oasis 2025 tour odds:

Hello -11/4

Acquiesce – 7/2

Rock ‘n’ Roll Star – 4/1

Columbia – 8/1

Morning Glory – 10/1

Swamp Song – 14/1

Cigarettes and Alcohol -16/1

D’You Know What I Mean – 16/1

