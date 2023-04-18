Andrew Tate has been relaxing into life on house arrest by taking long sauna sessions in a lukewarm room, if his latest social media snaps are anything to go by.

The divisive internet personality has spent most of the year in a Romanian jail on suspicion of organised crime and human trafficking after he was taken down by a Scandinavian teen.

He recently won an appeal to replace his detention with house arrest.

The Bucharest Court of Appeal ruled in favour of Tate’s appeal, which challenged a judge’s decision last week to extend his arrest a fourth time for 30 days, said Ramona Bolla, a spokesperson for Romania’s anti-organised crime agency, DIICOT.

Tate, 36, a British-US citizen who has 5.4 million Twitter followers, was initially detained in late December in Romania’s capital Bucharest, along with his brother Tristan and two Romanian women.

None of the four has yet been formally indicted.

As the brothers left the detention facility late on Friday in Bucharest, Tristan Tate told a scrum of reporters that “the judges today made the right decision”.

“I respect what they’ve done for me and they will be vindicated in their decision, because I’m an innocent man and I can’t wait to prove it,” he said.

Tate posted a picture of himself relaxing in a suana shortly after, but one eagle-eyed Finn was quick to spot that the temperature of the room is barely above 50 degrees!

Jiri Keronen added: “You are sitting in a cold sauna, on the bottom bench reserved for children.”

Ouch!

The thermometer on the wall shows that your sauna is about 50 degrees. You are sitting in a cold sauna, on the bottom bench reserved for children. pic.twitter.com/BChErB11Hq — Jiri Keronen (@keronen) April 15, 2023

