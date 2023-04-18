Piers Morgan appears to have been downgraded to a more economical studio as TalkTV suffers multi-million-pound losses.

The latest accounts for News UK Broadcasting show the firm lost £34 million after the channel’s launch last April, with revenues at a paltry £1.1 million.

TalkTV has moved to new studios in the Baby Shard, where Rupert Murdoch’s other NewsUK brands are based.

But eagle-eyed viewers spotted that Piers Morgan’s show ‘Uncensored’ seems to have been relegated to a small-sized studio – despite the presenter dubbing it a “jazzier little set-up”.

Head of TV at News UK Broadcasting Richard Wallace announced the move in December, saying:

“Moving into the News Building is also more cost efficient as after fit-out costs, ongoing operating costs are far lower than in an external studio.

“We are always cost conscious but never more so than in the current economic environment with cost inflation and economic uncertainty.”

See the new set-up for yourself below:

Related: Student and ex-museum worker in custody after World Snooker Championship protest