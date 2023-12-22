Andrew Tate has had his “emergency” request to visit his mother in hospital in the UK rejected by a Romanian court.

The social media influencer said he had made the request to leave the country after his mother suffered a heart attack.

In a statement given to the Associated Press, Tate’s spokesperson said the ruling “has left us disheartened”.

The kickboxer, 37, and his brother, Tristan, 35, who are both dual UK-US nationals, were ordered not to leave Romania after being charged with rape, human trafficking and forming a criminal gang.

The duo have denied all allegations of abuse and trafficking, with a trial due to take place.

In a post on X after the ruling, Tate, who has amassed 8.5 million followers on the platform, said: “Rejected. The Romanian state decided she must be alone at Christmas, if she is alive.”

In a follow-up post, he said: “There’s no innocent until proven guilty in Romania.”

After spending time in police detention and then being put under house arrest while awaiting his trial, a Bucharest court later eased geographical restrictions on the Tate brothers, allowing them to travel anywhere in Romania.

In June, Romanian prosecutors said the brothers, along with two Romanian nationals, formed an organised crime group in early 2021 to commit human trafficking in Romania, the UK, the US and other countries.

Alleged victims were taken to buildings in Ilfov county in Romania where they were intimidated, placed under constant surveillance and control and forced into debt, a statement said.

It is alleged the defendants forced them to take part in pornography which was later shared on social media.

Andrew Tate has repeatedly claimed that prosecutors in Romania have no evidence against him and there is a political conspiracy designed to silence him.

He was previously banned from various prominent social media platforms for expressing misogynistic views and hate speech.

