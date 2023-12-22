Joe Lycett has hilariously responded to a call to arms from a tech firm out to recruit influencers to give the Good Law Project a bad name.

The comedian responded to tweets from Jo Maugham that suggest Topham Guerin is looking for people with considerable social clout to post tweets and videos attacking the charity.

Good Law Project has been raising concerns about the £330 million deal between Palantir and the Government to process millions of NHS patient records.

The not-for-profit legal firm announced that they are launching legal action in relation to what they believe to be a lack of safeguards in the way NHS England uses patient data.

They are looking to get firm limits on what can be shared put in place, including within Palantir’s Federated Data Platform as it is fully implemented.

Responding to their calls, Lycett posted:

“To whom it may concern,

“It has come to my attention that Topham Guerin are paying influencers to slag off The Good Law Project on social media.

“Just dropping you an email to say that I am also very happy to trash those meddlesome wankers in return for thousands of pounds.

“I have come up with some sample tweets I would be delighted to post such as: ‘Omg just saw someone from the good law project kick a toddler in the neck! #BADlawprojectmorelike #neckkick'”

“I have written 600 other potential tweets but will only release them on payment. One involves me calling Erin Brockovich ‘a fucking melt’.

“I look forward to hearing from you.”

