One of the Tory MPs calling for Boris Johnson who resigned said the prime minister has “lost his moral authority to lead” and should “do the honourable thing and resign”.

Andrew Bridgen, who backed Johnson in the 2019 general election, says his role is now “untenable” because of numerous ongoing allegations of Downing Street parties during Covid lockdowns and restrictions.

The ardent Brexiteer said he received over hundreds emails from constituents who are furious because of the findings.

‘Call it a day’

“We had about 150 emails regarding the prime minister’s position. We cleared them down and responded to them all by midday, and then by 3.30pm there were another 168,” Bridgen told Sky News.

He added: “It’s not just one mistake by Boris Johnson and those at Number 10. It’s a pattern of behaviour.

“It indicates to me that they think that they can do what they want and that’s not acceptable to me, my constituents, and I don’t think it’s acceptable behaviour for someone leading the country.

“He needs to take responsibility and do the honourable thing and call it a day – for the country, the government and the Conservative Party.”

Asked if the prime minister has the “moral compass” to resign, Bridgen suggested he doesn’t.

“That’s the evidence I’m seeing from these revelations that are continuing to come out.

“It’s not just him, it’s the culture of those at Number 10 who appear to have been doing as they please while restricting our freedoms for a long time. That’s no way to go on.”

Boris Johnson could face leadership challenge

The Tory MP said that if there was another national emergency, Johnson would not have the “moral authority” to ask UK residents to respect the rules set by the government.

“The PM has lost his moral authority to lead and it’s not going to come back anytime soon,” he said, adding: “I don’t think the revelations are going to end.”

Bridgen is one of three Tory MPs who publicly declared they have sent a letter of no confidence in Boris Johnson

He, Scottish Tory leader Douglas Ross and Sir Roger Gale have all confirmed they wrote the letters, but because they are sent confidentially, it is not known how many MPs may have done the same.

If at least 54 MPs submit no confidence letters to committee chair Sir Graham Brady, there will be a vote on Boris Johnson’s ability to keep his premiership.

The prime minister would then need the support of 181 MPs to preserve his position, and this would offer him immunity from another leadership challenge for a year.

The latest report from the series of government parties revelations dubbed ‘partygate’ has claimed Downing Street staff has held ‘wine-time Fridays’ throughout the pandemic and Boris Johnson regularly witnessed the events.

