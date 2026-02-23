The now-infamous photo of Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor in the back of a car following his arrest has been hung up in the Louvre by activists.

Last Friday, the former prince was arrested on suspicion of misconduct in public office and spent 11 hours in police custody.

As he left the Norfolk police station in the back of a car, a photo was taken of him slumped in the backseat of the Range Rover.

Now, the activist group Everyone Hates Elon, who have previously made headlines for their posters and public displays, have mounted the photo of Andrew on a wall in the Louvre.

The anti-billionaire group placed a framed picture above a caption reading ‘He’s sweating now.’

Sharing the stunt on Instagram, Everyone Hates Elon wrote: “They say ‘hang it in the Louvre’. So we did.”

In another video, visitors to the famous museum could be seen laughing at the picture, which was taken down by Louvre staff after 15 minutes.

Speaking to Reuters, Everyone Hates Elon said: “We thought we’d show the former Prince Andrew how the world will remember him by putting up this iconic arrest photo at the Louvre.

“Let’s hope this is just the start. Justice for all Epstein survivors.”