An American influencer could have her visa revoked after she was filmed snatching a baby wombat from its mother.

The incident happened in Australia when the influencer was recorded picking up the baby animal and running off with it while the mother chases her.

As a result of the video, the Australian government has put her visa under review with officials finding her behaviour to be potentially in breach of visa conditions.

The video, which has gone viral on social media, claims to show Sam Jones, who has 92,000 Instagram followers, snatching the animal and running towards a car.

It is uncertain where or when the exactly the incident happened, however, it is thought to have been somewhere in the southeast of the southern hemisphere nation and happened at night.

Her Instagram has since been made private and reportedly her TikTok account has been deleted.

In the video a man can be heard off-camera saying “just caught a baby wombat”, apparently in referrence to Jones.

He then proceeded to mock the adult wombat saying: “Look at the mother, chasing after her.”

Jones’ Instagram profile picture shows her holding a large dead fish in one hand and a gun in the other.

Meanwhile her bio describes herself as an “outdoor enthusiast and hunter”, “wildlife biologist” and “environmental scientist”.

The incident has incited experts to comment on the matter, identifying the animal as a common wombat, a non endangered species.

However, the animal is protected by Australian law.

Australia’s Home Affairs Minister Tony Burke said the department was examining Jones’s visa to determine if she had breached any conditions of her stay.

He suggested she may not ever be welcome back in Australia.

In a statement to ITV News‘ American partner CNN, he said: “I can’t wait for Australia to see the back of this individual, I don’t expect she will return.”

Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese also weighed in on Thursday,

“To take a baby wombat from its mother, and clearly causing distress from the mother, is just an outrage,” he said.

“I suggest to this so-called influencer, maybe she might try some other Australian animals. Take a baby crocodile from its mother and see how you go there.”

Related: Canadian brewery selling crate of lager with enough beer for every day of Trump’s presidency