Netflix has just added 1883, the brilliant Western drama miniseries from Yellowstone creator Taylor Sheridan.

A standalone prequel to Yellowstone, the show is set in the title year and stars Oscar-nominee Sam Elliot (The Big Lebowski) in an effortlessly commanding lead turn.

He plays Shea Brennan, a gruff former Union Army captain mourning the death of his family, who is hired by a group of inexperienced European immigrants to escort them from Texas to Oregon.

Helping Brennan and the immigrants on the extremely treacherous journey filled with murderous bandits, rattlesnakes and smallpox is the Dutton family, led by former Confederate States Army captain James Dutton (Tim McGraw).

Co-starring Faith Hill and Isobel May and featuring Billy Bob Thornton and Tom Hanks in guest roles, 1883 was released in 2021 to rave reviews – with many praising how it captures both the beauty and horrors of the Old West.

In fact, many people consider 1883 to be a better show than the smash hit Yellowstone.

You can read a sample of some of the raves for the Western drama below:

AV Club: “Taylor Sheridan’s prequel series offers an unflinching look at the beginnings of Yellowstone’s Dutton family.”

Chicago Sun-Times: “A brilliant Yellowstone prequel that portrays an era of open spaces, constant dangers…”

Variety: “1883 has the characters, the scope, and the vision to become an exciting new chapter of the Yellowstone franchise, as well as a rare example of a spin-off that never feels beholden to its source material.”

TheWrap: “Even for viewers who have yet to delve into Yellowstone, the tension and intensity is compelling.”

1883 is streaming in its entirety on Netflix in the UK and Ireland right now, as well as on Paramount+.

