The PM dodged questions over the tax status of Rishi Sunak’s wife and said it was important to “keep people’s families out of” politics. it comes after a video of him doing the exact same thing has resurfaced.

The twice-divorced Prime Minister, who only confirmed how many children he had last year, refused to get into the row over Mr Sunak’s wife Akshata Murthy who is registered as non-domicile in the UK.

“I think it is very important in politics if you possibly can to try and keep people’s families out of it,” he told reporters on a visit to Hinkley Point C nuclear power plant.

“What I will say is that Rishi and I are working very hard on a massive long-term British energy security strategy, that is what we are focused on.

“What we are focused on is making sure we have the investment going in now that will undo some of the strategic mistakes of previous decades.”

Well back in 2018 here is the PM bringing a family member into politics. The speaker called him out for name-calling and labelled Johnson sexist, to a round of applause.

