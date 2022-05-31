What are the Brexit benefits we all ask ourselves every day.

Rees-Mogg managed to pull a massive NINE top ideas after asking readers of the Express.

Mr Rees-Mogg’s officials confirmed more than 2,000 ideas were received and the top nine “most interesting” proposals have now been published.

Explaining his idea to involve the public, Mr Rees-Mogg said: “Government is not the centre of all knowledge and wisdom. Actually, there is a much greater wisdom with the British people as a whole.

“That is why I am so keen for the British people to tell me what it is in their daily life that the Government does that makes their life harder. And if I can, I will push to get rid of that.”

Number two is a big deal; more powerful vacuum cleaners…

It comes as Tory MP Natalie Elphicke has been left fuming due to the horrific traffic in Dover, failing to consider Brexit could be a reason.

This week I called for action to be taken on Dover’s roads.



Dover is becoming almost as famous for its traffic jams as for its White Cliffs, as reported in the Dover Express. pic.twitter.com/Clj6IkXu4t — Natalie Elphicke MP (@NatalieElphicke) May 29, 2022

Also, Sterling is facing an “existential crisis” – with the British currency facing struggles normally seen in emerging markets, analysts have warned.

The Bank of England continuing to hike interest rates won’t be sufficient to rescue the pound, Bank of America Corp. strategist Kamal Sharma said.

To put it mildly, people were not very impressed with the list.

1.

After consulting Express readers for 'Brexit Benefits' these are *the top ideas selected by Jacob Rees Mogg*.



Almost every single one is about removing consumer, worker or environmental protections. And to think that the UK sacrificed 12% of trade and 4% of GDP for this! ~AA pic.twitter.com/LTMg278z6s — Best for Britain (@BestForBritain) May 31, 2022

2.

So far, the benefits of Brexit are all of the "if we cut off our own head, we'll save on haircuts" variety.



And they're not getting any better.



Here's Jacob Rees-Mogg's top picks from the firehose of slurry sent in by the public.



Trivial and/or harmful. pic.twitter.com/uBq0XJ30vQ — Edwin Hayward 🦄 🗡 (@edwinhayward) May 31, 2022

3.

Rees Mogg’s list of EU regulation to throw on that godforsaken bonfire… is a motley collection of ideas that range from painfully stupid through to utterly pointless and on to downright dangerous. Years of profound damage for this. A nation brought low by stale Tory bitterness. — sarah murphy (@13sarahmurphy) May 31, 2022

4.

Rees-Mogg has published a list of the "most interesting" Brexit dividends. Number two is to "abolish the EU regulations that restrict vacuum cleaner power to 1400 watts". https://t.co/gmiYNfqFsU — Ian Dunt (@IanDunt) May 31, 2022

5.

6 years since the U.K voted to leave the EU, these are the EU laws which @Jacob_Rees_Mogg and Brexiteers consider a priority to remove…We’re not kidding! If this is the best they can come up with, then #EU laws were never really a problem in the first place! #Brexit pic.twitter.com/O1wXBbNlf1 — Volt UK (@UkVolt) May 31, 2022

6.

Out of 2,000 ideas, the second most popular idea submitted to Rees-Mogg by the British public to reap the benefits of Brexit was to …



… Abolish the EU regulations that restrict vacuum cleaner power to 1400 watts.



This is clearly deep thinking by the Brexiteer Community. 😂 pic.twitter.com/UVGKvVYPaB — Gerz 🇺🇦 (@GHNeale) May 31, 2022

7.

As you can see, his Brexit opportunities divide into two categories:-



1) Braincell-shredding and trivial



2) Actively dangerous and harmful



When you think what we gave up in exchange for this fetid pile of steaming manure, the rage is overwhelming. — Edwin Hayward 🦄 🗡 (@edwinhayward) May 31, 2022

8.

9.

At last! – an end to the waking nightmare of slightly underpowered vacuum cleaners.



Rule Britannia! — Rob B (@RobBfromDerby) May 31, 2022

10.

And to think they didn't put a *single* one on the side of the bus. Fools!



It'd be laughable if it weren't so fücking pitiful.#GTTO #BrexitBreaksIt #JohnsonVariant https://t.co/xuhjr1v6zV — Tom Fraser #FBPE #FBPPR #FBPA #GTTO #JohnsonOut (@PBlockTom) May 31, 2022

11.

Apparently Daily Express readers want a more dangerous, more unhealthy Britain …. https://t.co/Uw4VupuKzx — Ruth Cadbury MP 💙🇺🇦 (@RuthCadbury) May 31, 2022

12.

Every single one of these gems will either lead to expensive waste or endanger people and/or nature needlessly https://t.co/oGfNQaEsFN — Anna Orridge (@orridge_anna) May 31, 2022

