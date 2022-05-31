What are the Brexit benefits we all ask ourselves every day.
Rees-Mogg managed to pull a massive NINE top ideas after asking readers of the Express.
Mr Rees-Mogg’s officials confirmed more than 2,000 ideas were received and the top nine “most interesting” proposals have now been published.
Explaining his idea to involve the public, Mr Rees-Mogg said: “Government is not the centre of all knowledge and wisdom. Actually, there is a much greater wisdom with the British people as a whole.
“That is why I am so keen for the British people to tell me what it is in their daily life that the Government does that makes their life harder. And if I can, I will push to get rid of that.”
Number two is a big deal; more powerful vacuum cleaners…
It comes as Tory MP Natalie Elphicke has been left fuming due to the horrific traffic in Dover, failing to consider Brexit could be a reason.
Also, Sterling is facing an “existential crisis” – with the British currency facing struggles normally seen in emerging markets, analysts have warned.
The Bank of England continuing to hike interest rates won’t be sufficient to rescue the pound, Bank of America Corp. strategist Kamal Sharma said.
Reactions
To put it mildly, people were not very impressed with the list.
