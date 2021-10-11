Shoppers should expect to see higher food prices, according to the Kraft Heinz chief.

Miguel Patricio said the firm is “raising prices, where necessary, around the world” of products including ketchup and baked beans.

Mr Patricio said this was because of a lack of truck drivers in the UK and labour shortages and an increase in logistics costs in the US.

He told the BBC consumers will need to get used to paying more for food due to the world’s rising population and a lack of land to grow produce.

But he also said firms would have to take on the cost rises, adding: “I think it’s up to us and to the industry and to the other companies to try to minimise these price increases.”

Lack of drivers

Speaking about the reason behind the increases, Mr Patricio said: “Specifically in the UK, with the lack of truck drivers.

“In (the) US, logistic costs also increased substantially, and there’s a shortage of labour in certain areas of the economy.”

It is also because inflation was “across the board” unlike in previous years, he said.

It comes amid fears over supply chain issues ahead of Christmas.

Business advisory firm BDO LLP said its research suggested that economic growth had slowed for five months in a row due to disruption.

Reactions

1.

Who still remembers the ERG repeated promises of cheaper food post Brexit?

BBC News – Kraft Heinz says people must get used to higher food priceshttps://t.co/v23xpbV0sD — Dr Charles Tannock (@CharlesTannock) October 10, 2021

2.

Inflation eats into incomes and savings of the young and workers. It rewards assets and makes it harder to make ends meet.

We need to stop thinking about it as an economic problem and remember that this is about families and homes across the UK. https://t.co/dNOm6dJLQY — Tom Tugendhat (@TomTugendhat) October 10, 2021

3.

Thought brexit was going to give us cheaper food, @Jacob_Rees_Mogg said so, did he and the rest of the #ToryBrexitDisaster tell fibs?

BBC News – Kraft Heinz says people must get used to higher food priceshttps://t.co/luZWwJwKwP — Nicholas (@podzzz1) October 10, 2021

4.

That'll be one of those Brexit bonuses. They keep coming harder and faster. Inflation has been given an open invitation. pic.twitter.com/Izd3oN3XIn — Nick Stevenson 🌊🐟 NOW WASH YOUR HANDS (@NickStevenson63) October 10, 2021

5.

Got any more biased articles to cover up the effects of Brexit which is causing the collapse of UK food production and creating costly time-wasting trade barriers to the import of food from abroad? — Joe Reynolds #FBPE💙 (@joeinlondontown) October 10, 2021

6.

Hi @BBCNews it’s ok to mention Brexit. If you insist on ignoring the main issue you’re going to end up looking very silly — Andyy 🇪🇺 (@andyyoung2) October 10, 2021

7.

Here you go Richard, in moving colour pictures and with sound!pic.twitter.com/o08065lomM https://t.co/aWIjcGmaxM — Brexitshambles (@brexit_sham) October 10, 2021

But there was a little joke or two…

Just as long as wages ketchup. — The spirit of Diderot (@UK_Republic) October 10, 2021

Some people said they would just buy a cheaper brand, but might have missed the overall point.

Loving the way few actually read the topic.

They’re saying ALL food products from all shops will go up in price.

Shortages, distribution problems, energy price increase, increased wages will all factor in.

So shop in Aldi. Their prices will go up too. — Chris (@cjwingyorks) October 10, 2021

