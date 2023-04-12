By Pete Grenfell

Mead was probably the first alcoholic drink ever brewed but who ever ordered one? Talk to James Lambert (of Lyme Bay) or Tom Gosnell (of Gosnells Mead) and you might think twice before asking for a glass of anything else.

Mead is on the up. Mead’s market value is predicted to rise from £432 million (2020) to £1.6 billion in 2028. Driven by adventurous drinkers, veiled beekeepers and a hive of enthusiastic meadmakers, mead is trickling into a living room near you.

Brewers from across the country are united in their quest to put honey in your glass. Nonetheless, Meadusa’s (sorry) many heads can be bewildering to the newcomer, no matter how adventurous: sweet, dry, smoked, spiced, fruity, fizzy and flat. You would be forgiven for just ordering a medium sweet, organic, lightly sparkling, hand-pressed cider for simplicity.

Meadfest has brought these producers together for you to make your own decision. The quality of mead throughout the show was excellent but these are my picks of the bunch:

Wye Valley Meadery, Chepstow

Established in 2018 and with well over 50 hives, brothers Kit and Matt oversee everything from the bee to the bottle. Using traditional techniques, 100 per cent honey and a lot of hard work their meads are exceptional, with strong floral notes, richness and length on the palette.

Lancashire Mead Company, Bolton

Husband and wife, Gordon and Ann, make refined, smooth and complex meads that showcase honey’s depth.

Mountain Mead Company, Bangor

Master mead maker, Mike has an impressive line of meads and some recent awards to boot.

Gosnells of London

Tom Gosnell has brought session meads to London. Lower alcohol, crisp and refreshing. Try one in his Bermondsey tap room on a sunny afternoon and don’t look back.

