Sir Cliff Richard’s outrageous body-shaming comments made on ITV’s This Morning have prompted a slew of reactions on social media.

The singing icon took to the sofa alongside Alison Hammond and Dermot O’Leary to speak about his decade-spanning career and the many high-profile stars he has rubbed shoulders with.

But things turned slightly sinister when he revealed the time he had the opportunity to take a picture with Elvis Presley – but declined because the rock-and-roll icon was overweight.

“He’d put on a lot of weight,” Cliff explained, before adding, “I thought, ‘if I’m taking a photograph with him, and it’s going to be hanging on my refrigerator, he’s gotta look good.”

“I put it off, and then, of course, he died,” he continued.

Hammond was quick to call him out on his comments, saying: “Should never have put it off just because they’re a little bit heavier.

“If you’re a fan of somebody, if you get the chance to meet them,meet them, even if they’re put on weight,” Cliff urged, before Hammond asked, “Is that why you don’t want me at your house?” and swiftly moved on.

Reaction to the clip has flooded in on social media, with people sharing their outrage at the comments.

Here are the top 20:

Elvis eats 22 Big Macs in a hour in order to avoid meeting Cliff Richard. 1975.#MusicHistoryInPictures pic.twitter.com/WoXWKqPGwS — Bacardi Oakheart (@Midgetgems26) November 21, 2023

When Cliff Richard got Elvis’ phone number pic.twitter.com/HFPNrQey4k — JustRandomThoughts (@randomstuffxzxz) November 21, 2023

Wii Fit have gone too far this time pic.twitter.com/LWWokdGh9A — teen foil (@BRATTYBARBl) November 22, 2023

got a milestone at slimmies tonight xoxo pic.twitter.com/ASs5fQKT3w — notmacksy (@notmacksy) November 21, 2023

Me: Hi there, how are you?



Cliff Richard: pic.twitter.com/XeHl4S19Vn — Lewis (@lewispringle) November 21, 2023

Cliff Richard watching me at a Christening buffet pic.twitter.com/uCqLCMtfGG — Ed (@eddo75) November 21, 2023

Just got me my Cliff Richard repellent kit. pic.twitter.com/BasVjSK3yk — Ina (@thatcymraes) November 21, 2023

Elvis talking about the time he met Cliff Richards pic.twitter.com/d8EH7XxhaD — Eugene (@eugeneh84) November 21, 2023

Fingers are fine though, ay Cliff? x pic.twitter.com/ErL812EWcb — Buckers (@deathofbuckley) November 21, 2023

"I'm sorry, sir. Cliff Richard says that the photograph is off." pic.twitter.com/0Gi3xI0A7I — Moog (@a_toots) November 21, 2023

First Meeting Between Cliff Richard and The Shadows.



“Hi, I’m Hank Marvin”



“I don’t care that you’re hungry, you’re not to eat anything as I don’t want to sing next to a fat guitarist” — Flups (@TheRealFlups) November 22, 2023

I keep a picture of Cliff Richard on my fridge to remind myself to eat rubbish, take loads of fun drugs and not start singing during rain delays at Wimbledon. — HENRY MORRIS (@mrhenrymorris) November 22, 2023

Elvis: Hiya, do you fancy a selfie?



Cliff Richard: pic.twitter.com/qF9Oupj0sX — teen foil (@BRATTYBARBl) November 21, 2023

