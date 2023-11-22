Sir Cliff Richard has provoked outrage over body-shaming comments made on ITV’s This Morning.

The singing icon took to the sofa alongside Alison Hammond and Dermot O’Leary to speak about his decade-spanning career and the many high-profile stars he has rubbed shoulders with.

But things turned slightly sinister when he revealed the time he had the opportunity to take a picture with Elvis Presley – but declined because the rock-and-roll icon was overweight.

“He’d put on a lot of weight,” Cliff explained, before adding, “I thought, ‘if I’m taking a photograph with him, and it’s going to be hanging on my refrigerator, he’s gotta look good.”

“I put it off, and then, of course, he died,” he continued.

Hammond was quick to call him out on his comments, saying: “Should never have put it off just because they’re a little bit heavier.

“If you’re a fan of somebody, if you get the chance to meet them,meet them, even if they’re put on weight,” Cliff urged, before Hammond asked, “Is that why you don’t want me at your house?” and swiftly moved on.

Reaction to the clip has flooded in on social media, with people sharing their outrage at the comments.

Jonny Harvey described it as one of the most “awkward, jaw-dropping things” he had ever seen on TV, while others were full of praise for Hammond for dealing with the situation so calmly.

One of the most awkward, jaw-dropping things I've ever seen on TV 😲 Felt sorry for Alison Hammond though 🙁 pic.twitter.com/0funjJbMU5 — Jonny Harvey (@iamjonnyharvey) November 21, 2023

