A gentleman on Twitter who goes by the handle @RussInCheshire has been holding the government to account with his ‘week in Tory’ Twitter threads over the past year or so, and they have been a great way to recap on the Conservative’s failure this year, of which, let’s be honest, there are many.

However, he has decided to do something positive, so ignored the Tories all together, and put up a thread of lovely stories to warm your heart.

I think we all need a bit of this in our lives, it’s not been easy lately has it?

So here goes…

1.

It's been a rubbish year, so here – in a break from my usual fare of gloomy crossness and political snide – are some lovely, heart-warming tales to lift the spirits. — Russ Jones (@RussInCheshire) December 21, 2021

2.

In Milan, there is now an army of 40 water rescue dogs, which leap into the seas and lakes of Italy to save people in trouble. They're mostly Newfoundlands, and saved more than 30 lives this year.



Here's one. Look at it. What a lovely, lovely beast. pic.twitter.com/wkiKwoGj6E — Russ Jones (@RussInCheshire) December 21, 2021

3.

On Rhode Island, a group of teenagers secretly conspired to build a bus shelter specifically for a 5-year-old wheelchair user, who would previously have to wait for the bus in all weather, using only an umbrella to keep dry.



This is it. It's very sweet. pic.twitter.com/wpr2rt5wFv — Russ Jones (@RussInCheshire) December 21, 2021

4.

Maurine Kornfield retired at 60, was bored by 61, so took up swimming. She is now 100 years old, and just won her 14th world championship and set her 28th record. She now competes in the (surely not over-subscribed) 100 to 104 year old bracket, where she holds 6 world records. pic.twitter.com/FlnZmRzp4f — Russ Jones (@RussInCheshire) December 21, 2021

5.

Madrid is tackling Global Heating by building a 75km long forest encircling the city, with 500,000 new trees. It's not for humans to access – just wildlife and trees. It'll cool the city, stabilise ground-water, and absorb at least 170,000 tonnes of CO2 in the next 10 years pic.twitter.com/dJdfXVdqBl — Russ Jones (@RussInCheshire) December 21, 2021

6.

Say hello to Tally, a turtle from Mexico, who somehow ended up on Talacre beach in North Wales, over 4000 miles from home. After a little bit of TLC from local vets and zoologists, Tally is now being flown 4000 miles back home. pic.twitter.com/Dkf1I4JccJ — Russ Jones (@RussInCheshire) December 21, 2021

7.

Kevin Strickland was wrongly convicted and spent 43 years in a Missouri jail. He was freed, but faced a hard life outside – until the public rallied with donations totalling $1.65 million, to give Kevin the life he should always have had. pic.twitter.com/eOB6DgiRr9 — Russ Jones (@RussInCheshire) December 21, 2021

8.

This is the world's first electric container ship – and it's self-driving too. It transports goods to and from Norway, and removes the CO2 equivalent of 40,000 diesel truck journeys every year. pic.twitter.com/d48oAAgLMp — Russ Jones (@RussInCheshire) December 21, 2021

9.

Kaya Kristina from Toronto started putting water in her front yard for dogs to use years ago. When the pandemic hit, and people missed company, she expanded. Her yard now provides free dog treats and toys, and she welcomes everybody to come and safely mix. pic.twitter.com/ij92Zt6Vas — Russ Jones (@RussInCheshire) December 21, 2021

10.

60 years after the Thames in London was declared "biologically dead", measures to clean the water have been so successful that it has just seen the return of wild eels and seahorses.



The work isn't done, but not all environmental stories are bad. pic.twitter.com/eo71Ypn4Dm — Russ Jones (@RussInCheshire) December 21, 2021

11.

A group of 20 students in The Netherlands built this solar-powered mobile home and completed a 1,800 mile road trip, powered entirely by the sun – when stopped, the roof panels open up like a flower to collect the rays.



And it looks properly cool too. pic.twitter.com/x3OqMknrIG — Russ Jones (@RussInCheshire) December 21, 2021

12.

Neil Heritage, a British veteran who lost both his legs in Iraq just became the first double-amputee to climb the Matterhorn, raising thousands for veteran's charities along the way. He managed it even though one of his prosthetics fell off near the summit. pic.twitter.com/NlHixEhCdC — Russ Jones (@RussInCheshire) December 21, 2021

13.

A long-held complaint about wind-farms is that birds fly into the turbine blades. But scientists in Norway just discovered bird strikes can be cut by over 70% if you simply paint one of the blades a different colour. Simple, cheap, effective, and saves the birdies! pic.twitter.com/xTyS0YbF8c — Russ Jones (@RussInCheshire) December 21, 2021

14.

Stumpy, a lovely old Labrador, failed his training to become a guide dog for the blind. Instead, he has now become the world's most prolific canine blood donor. His blood has saved over 100 other dogs during surgeries, including dozens of guide dogs we would otherwise have lost pic.twitter.com/pdVK4gPXkz — Russ Jones (@RussInCheshire) December 21, 2021

15.

ahhhh

On a personal note, this is my dog, Baxter, when he was 20 weeks old. You're welcome. pic.twitter.com/XFpyvlxEj0 — Russ Jones (@RussInCheshire) December 21, 2021

16.

Kuttiyamma was born into poverty in India 104 years ago, and never learned to read. After a lifetime of curiosity, at the age of 103 she started taking lessons from a neighbour, and she just passed her exams with 89% in literacy and 100% in numeracy. pic.twitter.com/ZF7PisHNnz — Russ Jones (@RussInCheshire) December 21, 2021

17.

Europe's Centre for Enzyme Innovation have created an enzyme that can break down plastic bottles in hours, rather than centuries, without harmful by-products. It's hoped it can be deployed at industrial scale within 5 years, and help solve the plastics crisis. pic.twitter.com/nIgnCmjRxF — Russ Jones (@RussInCheshire) December 21, 2021

18.

Portugal's controversial decision to decriminalise all drugs seems to have worked. Overdoses are down 90%, HIV from needles is down from 907 per annum to 18, and drug use has not increased. There are solutions that don't require shouting at users! pic.twitter.com/5oKbTMTzb6 — Russ Jones (@RussInCheshire) December 21, 2021

19.

Rita Ebel, a wheelchair user from Germany, turned her frustration at lack of access into something positive. She build ramps from Lego, cheap, fast to assemble, grippy, light, strong, and bright enough to be seen instantly from a distance, so you know you can access the shop. pic.twitter.com/5EIYlAy22e — Russ Jones (@RussInCheshire) December 21, 2021

20.

The giant, exceedingly rare – and very shy – Shelley’s Eagle Owl was seen for the first time since the 1870s, and photographed clearly for the very first time. pic.twitter.com/XvjmVT0D2G — Russ Jones (@RussInCheshire) December 21, 2021

21.

An orchestra in Budapest has begun playing Beethoven's Fifth in special performances for the deaf. Deaf audience members place their hands on the instruments as they're played, allowing them to experience the music as vibration, and reducing them (and the musicians) to tears. pic.twitter.com/G4d7eU4RGT — Russ Jones (@RussInCheshire) December 21, 2021

22.

When its owners started WFH during the pandemic, a dog in Winnipeg missed its day-care, so broke out of the yard and went to check itself into the spa, tail going like crazy.https://t.co/lb5qPnevVK — Russ Jones (@RussInCheshire) December 21, 2021

23.

In an exposed location high on the Tibetan plateau, researchers were surprised to art made in ancient mud. It shows the impression of hands and feet placed there around 200,000 years ago – and they were all made by children aged between 7 and 12. pic.twitter.com/wb0nJvNhk3 — Russ Jones (@RussInCheshire) December 21, 2021

24.

NZ police answered an emergency call from a 4-year-old boy who said "Police lady, can I tell you something… I've got some toys for you. Come over and see them".



So they went, just to play with the kid's toys. Listen with the linkhttps://t.co/8GaPRl41gu pic.twitter.com/fOCSthzOzA — Russ Jones (@RussInCheshire) December 21, 2021

25.

14 year old Welsh wonder Makenzy Beard started painting to beat lockdown boredom. Within a year she was producing pieces so extraordinary that she was given an exhibition at the Royal Academy.



Feel free to add more good news below. pic.twitter.com/O3BUT2Kc4L — Russ Jones (@RussInCheshire) December 21, 2021

