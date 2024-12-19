As households around the country settle down to watch one of their favourite festive films, Home Alone and the sequel, fans can’t help but notice what they believe is a familiar face.

In the second instalment of the holiday classic, Kevin McAllister played by Macaulay Culkin is lost in New York as he spends Christmas alone.

Young Kevin gets up to a lot on his own in the ‘big apple’ including bumping into Donald Trump and making friends with the ‘pigeon lady’.

Fans have long since had a theory that the pigeon lady is actually Piers Morgan in disguise but the English broadcaster is growing tired of the speculation.

Every Christmas the accusations begin that the pigeon lady ‘is Piers Morgan with a wig on’ and every Christmas Morgan denies the claims.

One viewer joked on social media platform X: “@piersmorgan I just have to applaud you for your stellar acting work in Home Alone 2.”

Back in 2020, when Morgan still presented Good Morning Britain, his co-host Susanna Reid claimed she could prove it was him.

Reid said: “Can we just have a look at Home Alone 2 because, frankly, it is the best picture.

“Because lots of people watch Home Alone 2 and wonder if this is you.”

And Morgan responded: “Why does this keep coming around? That is not me. I am not the bag lady in Home Alone 2.”

Reid showed ‘proof’ with a snap of him covered in pigeons for an episode in 2018, as even his own son brought it to light.

The pigeon lady is in fact played by Brenda Fricker who apparently sees the funny side to this long running joke.

Some wonder if the set of the film, which was shot in 1992, was where Morgan first met Donald Trump.

Another joked: “Annual reminder that Piers Morgan got his start as the pigeon lady in Home Alone 2.”

Despite his protests, this seems like a claim he is going to have to defend over and over again… it’s probably time to embrace it Piers!

