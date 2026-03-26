There’s been bafflement after Tom Skinner was confirmed to appear on Question Time tonight.

The BBC show will be taking place in Clacton so obviously this means that Nigel Farage can’t attend. So, taking up the usual Reform UK slot is a former reality TV show contestant.

Whilst he’s been described by the programme as a “businessman and television personality,” let’s make no bones about it – he’ll be the de facto Reform mouthpiece, what with him having joined the party and all.

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Skinner will be appearing on this week’s edition of Question Time alongside Labour’s Jake Richards, Conservative MP Tom Tugendhat and Lib Dem MP Layla Moran.

On the panel this week, businessman and television personality Tom Skinner #bbcqt pic.twitter.com/qcOSYZpZAR — BBC Question Time (@bbcquestiontime) March 26, 2026

Reacting online, people were baffled by Skinner’s booking, with many curious to see how the former Apprentice contestant copes with the political debate of the evening.

Tom Skinner is Reform’s representative on Question Time this evening.



I’m sure it will go well. — Withnail Jones (@withnailjones) March 26, 2026

Question Time when tom skinner tries to use chatgpt mid answer https://t.co/K2MmZ0zs03 pic.twitter.com/QhsGlkXvql — Ross McCafferty (@RossMcCaff) March 26, 2026

Many also were quick to remind people that Skinner was definitely not there as an independent voice.

Just an unbiased businessman & TV personality, definitely not a means to get another Reform UK rep onto the show under the radar https://t.co/866c8qUlo8 pic.twitter.com/nmnfNspoEI — Tharries (@TharriesYT) March 26, 2026