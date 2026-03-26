There’s been bafflement after Tom Skinner was confirmed to appear on Question Time tonight.
The BBC show will be taking place in Clacton so obviously this means that Nigel Farage can’t attend. So, taking up the usual Reform UK slot is a former reality TV show contestant.
Whilst he’s been described by the programme as a “businessman and television personality,” let’s make no bones about it – he’ll be the de facto Reform mouthpiece, what with him having joined the party and all.
READ NEXT: Farage mocked after explaining why Reform MPs walked out of PMQs
Skinner will be appearing on this week’s edition of Question Time alongside Labour’s Jake Richards, Conservative MP Tom Tugendhat and Lib Dem MP Layla Moran.
Reacting online, people were baffled by Skinner’s booking, with many curious to see how the former Apprentice contestant copes with the political debate of the evening.
Many also were quick to remind people that Skinner was definitely not there as an independent voice.