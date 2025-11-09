The Football Association of Ireland (FAI) has overwhelmingly resolved to push for Israel’s suspension from European football – on both a club and international level – following a motion that was passed on Saturday. Around 90% of the board approve of the disciplinary action.

FAI advance campaign to suspend Israel from UEFA

Despite being based in the Middle East, Israel has competed in European competitions (governed by UEFA) for decades. Their domestic clubs infrequently qualify for the knockout stages of the Champions League and Europa League, but the national team has never reached the Euros.

However, the Irish FA have cited two violations which they believe their Israeli counterparts should be suspended for. The first concerns their alleged failure to implement ‘an effective anti-racism policy’, claiming that discrimination is still rife throughout the local footballing community.

The second is in regards to football matches which have taken place in occupied Palestinian territories. It’s understood that teams from Israel’s league have played games in the disputed locations, without permission from the Palestine FA. That in itself serves as a major violation of the rules.

Irish FA faces ‘political backlash’ over resolution

Bohemian FC, a club based in Dublin, proposed the motion earlier in the year – and 74 of the 83 FAI board members voted to support it. Although Norweigan and Turkish authorities considered taking similar action, Ireland is the first nation to formally take the matter forward.

Although UEFA have yet to comment, the news has certainly made waves Stateside. US Senator Lindsey Graham, whose country is hosting the World Cup next year, vowed to lobby for economic sanctions against Ireland and similar-minded countries for their ‘attacks against Israel’.

“Ireland and others would be punishing the Jewish people 80 years after the Holocaust because they choose to fight back against terrorist groups who wish to kill all the Jews. Hamas started this war. Hamas has put civilians at risk to continue this war.”

“If these attacks against Israel continue, I will do everything in my power to make those who participate in this effort to marginalize Israel in sports, and elsewhere, pay a heavy price when it comes to access to the American economy.” | Lindsey Graham