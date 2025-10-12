The FIFA World Cup Qualifier between Norway and Israel has been characterised by political and humanitarian issues over the last month or so, following an announcement from the Norweigan FA that they’d be donating proceeds from the match to a relief fund in Gaza.

ALSO READ: Greta Thunberg has been deported, Israel says

Norway dismantle Israel in World Cup Qualifier – and send financial support to Gaza

The decision irked their Israeli counterparts, who immediately criticised the Scandinavians for ‘funding terrorism’. The bad blood between the two nations simmered on Saturday, as pre-match protests and in-stadium chanting showed solidarity towards the people of Palestine.

Just under 20,000 fans packed into the Ullevaal Stadion to watch the crucial qualifier unfold. In the away end, Israel fans held up banners which implored those present to ‘let the ball talk’. However, that didn’t exactly go to plan… as Norway hammered their opponents 5-0.

Israel-Palestine peace deal nears completion

The unstoppable Erling Haaland netted a hat-trick, and could have made the scoreline even worse for the visitors had he not fluffed a penalty in the opening minutes. To compound the Israeli misery even further, the other two strikes came from own goals.

It was a chastening evening on the pitch, and Norweigan supporters displayed banners which asked to let children in Palestine live. Of course, the game was played against the backdrop of a giant step towards a peace deal – which is expected to be finalised this week.

Palestine flags, chants among Norway fans

The IDF have begun their retreat from the frontlines, as thousands of displaced Palestinians make their way back home to destroyed towns and flattened neighbourhoods. The remaining Israeli hostages currently under Hamas guard are also expected to be returned home.

Though some would argue that football played second-fiddle to the positive developments coming out of the Middle East this weekend, you’d have a hard time convincing Norway fans of that. The nation now stands on the brink of qualifying for their first World Cup in 28 years.

Israel, meanwhile, have been eliminated from the showpiece event – due to be held in the US next summer.