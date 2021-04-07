Your daily weather forecast for London.

Overview for Wednesday 7 April 2021

Plenty of morning sunshine on Wednesday. Some cloudier conditions in the afternoon, largely dry and bright but perhaps the odd shower in the far west. Less cold than previous days. Maximum temperature 10 °C.

Special weather advisories: Nil.

UVB sunburn index: Moderate.

UK Weather Warnings: Flood warnings in force for England.

Chance of precipitation: <5%

Weather data provided by the Met Office. For a detailed forecast of your area, click here.