Your daily weather forecast for London.

Overview for Tuesday 30 March 2021

A fine and dry day on Tuesday, with light winds and long periods of uninterrupted sushine. Feeling warm in the afternoon, though cooler along south coast due to onshore winds. Maximum temperature 23 °C.

Special weather advisories: Nil.

UVB sunburn index: Medium.

UK Weather Warnings: Flood warnings in force for England.

Chance of precipitation: <5%

Weather data provided by the Met Office. For a detailed forecast of your area, click here.