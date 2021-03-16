When you want to impress the family but don’t have all day to do it — this quick and easy beef stroganoff recipe is a guaranteed hit. Ready to serve in a matter of 30 minutes, the tender and tasty rump steak strips, smothered in a delicious sour cream mushroom sauce, and served on a bed of buttery noodles will rival that of any restaurant.

White button mushrooms are delicious in the silky cream sauce, but for a different flavour, try shiitake mushrooms which are prized for their rich, savoury taste and health benefits. The compounds in shiitakes may help fight cancer, boost immunity and support heart health.

When cooking with fresh shiitake mushrooms, remove the stems, which remain tough even after cooking. You can save the stems in the freezer for making vegetable stock.

This beef stroganoff also include Dijon mustard which, together with the hint of fresh thyme, adds a warming taste to the sauce. The most popular side for beef stroganoff is egg noodles or pasta, such as egg fettuccine or angel hair. If you want to get creative, however, why not opt for zoodles (zucchini noodles), which can be bought from any good supermarket these days.

CHEF’S TIP:

Thin strips of beef can overcook in a flash. It super quick 30-second sear on each side will ensure that the strips remain juicy and although the beef would still be raw at this stage, it will cook to perfection in the sour cream sauce.

Beef Stroganoff with Buttery Noodles Creamy beef stroganoff with mushrooms and served with buttery noodles makes for comfort food at its finest. Print Recipe Pin Recipe Prep Time: 15 minutes Cook Time: 20 minutes Total Time: 35 minutes Servings: 4 Author: Irene Muller Ingredients Butter or oil for frying

2 medium onions thinly sliced

400 gram mushrooms, You can use shiitakes (remove the stems and slice them) for variation. sliced

1 kg beef rump cut into thin strips

salt and pepper Freshly ground

10 ml Dijon mustard

375 ml sour cream

Fresh thyme

noodles Instructions Heat the butter and/or oil and sauté the onions until soft and translucent.

Add the mushrooms and sauté until well heated through.

Spoon out and keep separate.

Heat more butter and/or oil. Add the meat to the butter and sauté small portions at a time; use ground salt to taste.

Add some grounded pepper and the mustard, stir in the sour cream, and heat through, do not boil.

Add the cooked mushrooms and onions; mix well.

Season to taste.

Plate the stroganoff into a serving dish and sprinkle with thyme. Tried this recipe? Let us know how it was!

