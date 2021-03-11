Your daily weather forecast for London.

Overview for Thursday 11 March 2021

A very windy start to the day with gales in places and further heavy, blustery showers. Winds will ease slightly leaving a day of sunshine and heavy showers. Feeling chilly. Maximum temperature 11 °C.

Special weather advisories: Wind.

UVB sunburn index: Low.

UK Weather Warnings: Flood warnings in force for England.

Chance of precipitation: 10%

