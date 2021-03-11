Your daily weather forecast for London.
Overview for Thursday 11 March 2021
A very windy start to the day with gales in places and further heavy, blustery showers. Winds will ease slightly leaving a day of sunshine and heavy showers. Feeling chilly. Maximum temperature 11 °C.
Special weather advisories:
Wind.
UVB sunburn index:
Low.
UK Weather Warnings:
Flood warnings in force for England.
Chance of precipitation:
10%
