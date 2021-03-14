Your daily weather forecast for London.

Overview for Sunday 14 March 2021

Rain continuing into the evening, but largely clearing by midnight with just the odd shower afterwards. Some clear spells developing, giving a chilly night in rural areas. Winds easing somewhat. Minimum temperature 4 °C.

Special weather advisories: Nil.

UVB sunburn index: Low.

UK Weather Warnings: Flood warnings in force for England.

Chance of precipitation: 10%

Weather data provided by the Met Office. For a detailed forecast of your area, click here.