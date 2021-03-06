Your daily weather forecast for London.
Overview for Saturday 6 March 2021
Isolated fog clearing to leave a largely dry and sunny start, but cold. Patchy cloud will increase through the day allowing the odd light shower to develop across eastern parts. Maximum temperature 8 °C.
Special weather advisories:
Nil.
UVB sunburn index:
Low.
UK Weather Warnings:
Flood warnings in force for England.
Chance of precipitation:
10%
Weather data provided by the Met Office. For a detailed forecast of your area, click here.