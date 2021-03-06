Your daily weather forecast for London.

Overview for Saturday 6 March 2021

Isolated fog clearing to leave a largely dry and sunny start, but cold. Patchy cloud will increase through the day allowing the odd light shower to develop across eastern parts. Maximum temperature 8 °C.

Special weather advisories: Nil.

UVB sunburn index: Low.

UK Weather Warnings: Flood warnings in force for England.

Chance of precipitation: 10%

Weather data provided by the Met Office. For a detailed forecast of your area, click here.