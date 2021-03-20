Your daily weather forecast for London.
Overview for Saturday 20 March 2021
A generally cloudy and murky morning with overcast skies and patches of rain or drizzle. Staying cloudy into the afternoon, but some brighter spells possible by the evening. Maximum temperature 12 °C.
Special weather advisories:
Nil.
UVB sunburn index:
Low.
UK Weather Warnings:
Flood warnings in force for England.
Chance of precipitation:
10%
Weather data provided by the Met Office.