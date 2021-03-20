Your daily weather forecast for London.

Overview for Saturday 20 March 2021

A generally cloudy and murky morning with overcast skies and patches of rain or drizzle. Staying cloudy into the afternoon, but some brighter spells possible by the evening. Maximum temperature 12 °C.

Special weather advisories: Nil.

UVB sunburn index: Low.

UK Weather Warnings: Flood warnings in force for England.

Chance of precipitation: 10%

