Your daily weather forecast for London.

Overview for Saturday 13 March 2021

Windy and feeling cold, with sunny spells and showers. The showers will be mainly across western areas, perhaps heavy at times. Becoming cloudy in the evening with more widespread showers. Maximum temperature 10 °C.

Special weather advisories: Nil.

UVB sunburn index: Medium.

UK Weather Warnings: Flood warnings in force for England.

Chance of precipitation: 10%

