Your daily weather forecast for London.
Overview for Saturday 12 June 2021
Early mist and low cloud soon clearing through the morning to leave a dry day with long sunny periods. Warm or very warm inland, though slightly fresher near the coast. Maximum temperature 26 °C.
Special weather advisories:
Nil.
UVB sunburn index:
Very High.
UK Weather Warnings:
Flood alerts in force for England.
Chance of precipitation:
<5%
Weather data provided by the Met Office. For a detailed forecast of your area, click here.