Overview for Saturday 12 June 2021

Early mist and low cloud soon clearing through the morning to leave a dry day with long sunny periods. Warm or very warm inland, though slightly fresher near the coast. Maximum temperature 26 °C.

Special weather advisories: Nil.

UVB sunburn index: Very High.

UK Weather Warnings: Flood alerts in force for England.

Chance of precipitation: <5%

