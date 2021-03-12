Your daily weather forecast for London.

Overview for Friday 12 March 2021

A bright start, but soon becoming rather cloudy as showers, heavy at times, spread in from the west. Breezy, but wind and showers temporarily easing later in the day. Maximum temperature 10 °C.

Special weather advisories: Nil.

UVB sunburn index: Low.

UK Weather Warnings: Flood warnings in force for England.

Chance of precipitation: 10%

