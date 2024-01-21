Ha! The so-called ‘home of free speech’ prides itself on hearing all voices and allowing a wide range of opinions – but GB News are now copping flak from some of their own die-hard viewers, over claims that they have gone LEFT-WING.

Has GB News gone left-wing? Viewers complain about alleged ‘bias’

The scarcely-believable claims were amplified recently. A few figures on the far-right had previously lamented the broadcaster for not echoing their political beliefs, but it now seems a larger proportion of its audience has become disillusioned.

The right-leaning network, which allows a number of Conservative MPs to host their own shows, has been rebuked by OFCOM on a number of occasions since its launch in June 2021. It has built a loyal fan base, but there are now murmurs of discontent.

But what has sparked this minor revolt? Well, would you believe, it largely centres around Donald Trump. US political expert Erik Ham told the channel that the former president’s rhetoric ‘echoes that of Hitler’ over the weekend.

Criticism of Donald Trump sparks backlash among ‘free speech’ advocates

The presidential candidate is vying to take the White House back in the upcoming US Elections, four years after his tumultuous term in office. He leads incumbent Joe Biden in a number of early opinion polls reported Stateside.

Not only was the analyst highly-critical of the Republican front-runner, but the two hosts of the programme also questioned why so many Americans want to vote for Mr. Trump. Anne Diamond stated that he ‘would not get away with his behaviour’ in the UK.

These criticisms would do very little to upset most people – but many GB News viewers were left incensed by the discussion. Critics have hit out at both the presenters and the guest, all of whom have been branded ‘out of touch, lefty nutters’.

Free speech indeed…

