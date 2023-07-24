Record global temperatures will become more commonplace as the effects of climate change start to show.

The World Meteorological Organisation says temperatures in excess of 50C could become commonplace in parts of the world such as Death Valley in Eastern California.

Parts of Europe have also experienced blistering heat, with Calabria hit by wildfire and several Greek islands being evacuated due to the threat to life.

In southern France, human-caused climate change is lengthening droughts, meaning the reservoirs are increasingly drained to lower levels to maintain the power generation and water supply needed for nearby towns and cities.

It is concerning many in the French tourism industry, who are working out how to keep their lakeside businesses afloat in the long term if water levels remain low or unpredictable.

The three reservoir lakes in the area – Serre Poncon, Castillon and Sainte-Croix – quickly became a draw for nature lovers after their construction in the middle of the 20th century. They are known for their crisp, clear waters in undisturbed valleys surrounded by tall mountains.

For nearly all of July, the world has been in uncharted hot territory, according to the University of Maine’s Climate Reanalyser.

June was also the hottest June on record, according to several weather agencies. Scientists say there is a decent chance that 2023 will go down as the hottest year on record, with measurements going back to the middle of the 19th century.

But rather than face the issue head-on, right-wing news channel GB News has taken to shouting at weather maps as it urges its viewers to “not look up”.

Leading the charge are presenters Mark Doland and Neil Oliver, who say the maps look “ridiculous” with their red hues and “manipulative climate hysteria”.

‘With their ridiculous, red weather maps and their manipulative climate hysteria, most of the dangerous hot air at the moment is coming from your TV set.’@MrMarkDolan



📺 Freeview 236, Sky 512, Virgin 604



🖥 GB News on YouTube https://t.co/Wa58gYHxmd pic.twitter.com/jKHMAes55p — GB News (@GBNEWS) July 22, 2023

🚨 PART ONE



‘Weather maps are among the most blatant and inexcusable fearmongering deployed so far.’@thecoastguy



📺 Freeview 236, Sky 512, Virgin 604



🖥 GB News on YouTube https://t.co/Wa58gYGZwF pic.twitter.com/KTWZ36QajS — GB News (@GBNEWS) July 22, 2023

As Adam Bienkov pointed out, it comes to something when the weather becomes ‘woke’.

I'm not saying they're losing the plot, but they're now shouting at the weather for being woke pic.twitter.com/CcW6s6D3Jp — Adam Bienkov (@AdamBienkov) July 23, 2023

Related: Tories could water down environmental commitments as the world burns