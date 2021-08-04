Your daily weather forecast for the UK and London.

UK Overview for Wednesday 4 August 2021

Some warm sunny spells at times for most areas. However, showery rain spreads across northwestern parts, before showers develop more widely by afternoon, heavy in places with the odd thunderstorm.

Outlook for Thursday to Saturday:

Initially dry in the east, but becoming widely unsettled with showers, locally heavy with a risk of thunder, and some sunny spells. Improving over southern areas later Friday. Average temperatures.

London Weather forecast for today:

Another fine and mostly sunny start. Sunny spells and scattered showers developing late morning onwards, some heavy and locally thundery by the afternoon. Light winds. Maximum temperature 23 °C.

Special weather advisories: Flood alerts in force for England.

UVB sunburn index: High.

UK Weather Warnings: Floods.

Chance of precipitation: <5%

Outlook for Thursday to Saturday:

Sunny spells and showers each day. A risk of afternoon thundery downpours at times, perhaps with a longer period of rain Thursday. Becoming breezier. Temperatures near normal or rather cool.

Weather data provided by the Met Office. The UK Met Office provide weather and climate forecasts to help with those decisions so people can be safe, wel and prosperous so that every single day, people can make decisions based on the weather. Met Office are people behind the weather forecasts that feature on TV, online and on your phone in the UK. They are also trusted to help protect UK armed forces as they plan missions around the weather; and to keep technology safe with our space weather forecasts. They help the UK and other economies prosper. For example, they advise energy and retail sectors of weather that might affect consumer trends. They also help airlines reduce costs, and run safely and on schedule. For a detailed forecast of your area, go to https://www.metoffice.gov.uk/

Interested in seeing the lucky numbers and horoscopes for the day, see them here.