UK Weather forecast for Wednesday 3 November 2021

Cloudier skies with showery rain affecting some eastern parts of England, some showers too in western fringes of UK. Elsewhere mainly dry, some sunshine. Rather cold and breezy for many.

Outlook for Thursday to Saturday:

Mostly dry and bright, although showers are still likely in coastal areas. Rural frost is possible Thursday night in the south. Progressively milder and wetter from the northwest later in the week.

London Weather forecast for today:

A dry and bright morning after any patches of fog clear. Becoming rather cloudy from the north in the afternoon with the odd shower possible later. A cool northerly breeze. Maximum temperature 11 °C.

Special weather advisories: Flood alerts in force for England.

UVB sunburn index: Low.

UK Weather Warnings: Floods.

Chance of precipitation: <5%

Outlook for Thursday to Saturday:

Remaining rather dry with plenty of bright or sunny spells Thursday and Friday. Patchy cloud and the odd outbreak of light rain Saturday as winds become westerly. Cold with frost.

