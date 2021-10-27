Your daily weather forecast for the UK and London.

UK Weather forecast for Wednesday 27 October 2021

Heavy rain continuing for parts of northwest England and southern Scotland, perhaps affecting northwest Wales later. Showery in far north. Elsewhere mainly dry, some brighter spells. Very mild but windy.

Outlook for Thursday to Saturday:

Remaining unsettled with spells of rain and showers, these are heaviest and most persistent across the west. Initially, some drier, brighter, and milder conditions are likely across the southeast.

London Weather forecast for today:

Mild, breezy, and largely cloudy throughout. Generally dry with some good brighter spells at times. Maximum temperature 18 °C.

Special weather advisories: Flood alerts in force for England.

UVB sunburn index: Low.

UK Weather Warnings: Floods.

Chance of precipitation: <5%

Outlook for Thursday to Saturday:

Staying mild, cloudy and generally breezy, particularly on Friday. Spells of rain likely during the period, and could turn heavy at times.

