Your daily weather forecast for the UK and London.

UK Overview for Wednesday 21 July 2021

Another dry and sunny day for many areas, once low cloud clears back to the coast in the north-east. The high temperatures may trigger isolated heavy showers in the afternoon.

Outlook for Thursday to Saturday:

Hot in the west on Thursday but turning more unsettled from the south as rain, perhaps thundery, moves north Friday night into Saturday. Remaining drier and brighter in the northwest.

London Weather forecast for today:

Another dry and sunny start, but with the risk once again of afternoon thundery showers. Very warm or hot, but cooler near the coast. Maximum temperature 31 °C.

Special weather advisories: Flood alerts in force for England.

UVB sunburn index: Very High.

UK Weather Warnings: None.

Chance of precipitation: <5%

Outlook for Thursday to Saturday:

Sunny spells Thursday and Friday, risk of an afternoon shower on Thursday. Continuing very warm inland. Clouding over later Friday, with heavy thundery showers moving in overnight and on Saturday.

Weather data provided by the Met Office. The UK Met Office provide weather and climate forecasts to help with those decisions so people can be safe, wel and prosperous so that every single day, people can make decisions based on the weather. Met Office are people behind the weather forecasts that feature on TV, online and on your phone in the UK. They are also trusted to help protect UK armed forces as they plan missions around the weather; and to keep technology safe with our space weather forecasts. They help the UK and other economies prosper. For example, they advise energy and retail sectors of weather that might affect consumer trends. They also help airlines reduce costs, and run safely and on schedule. For a detailed forecast of your area, go to https://www.metoffice.gov.uk/

Interested in seeing the lucky numbers and horoscopes for the day, see them here.