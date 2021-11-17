Your daily weather forecast for the UK and London.

UK Weather forecast for Wednesday 17 November 2021

Showers in northern and western areas will slowly ease, although replaced by evening rain in the northwest UK. Further south, a mainly dry day with sunny spells. Somewhat cooler and breezier.

Outlook for Thursday to Saturday:

Most regions are dry and very mild with variable, often large amounts of cloud. Rain across the far northwest sinking further south on Saturday and turning colder from the north.

London Weather forecast for today:

Early mist patches will soon clear to leave a dry morning with long sunny spells. Staying dry during the afternoon with plenty of hazy sunshine. Maximum temperature 12 °C.

Special weather advisories: Flood alerts in force for England.

UVB sunburn index: Low.

UK Weather Warnings: Floods.

Chance of precipitation: <5%

Outlook for Thursday to Saturday:

Staying largely dry through the outlook period but rather cloudy and breezy at times. Mild for the time of year. Perhaps the odd spot of rain on Saturday.

Weather forecast data provided by the Met Office. The UK Met Office provide weather and climate forecasts to help with those decisions so people can be safe, wel and prosperous so that every single day, people can make decisions based on the weather. Met Office are people behind the weather forecasts that feature on TV, online and on your phone in the UK. They are also trusted to help protect UK armed forces as they plan missions around the weather; and to keep technology safe with our space weather forecasts. They help the UK and other economies prosper. For example, they advise energy and retail sectors of weather that might affect consumer trends. They also help airlines reduce costs, and run safely and on schedule. For a detailed forecast of your area, go to https://www.metoffice.gov.uk/

Are you interested in seeing your lucky numbers and horoscopes for the day, see them here. We provide this information free of charge every day of the week.