Your daily weather forecast for the UK and London.

UK Overview for Wednesday 11 August 2021

Early cloud and outbreaks of rain over Northern Ireland spreading into Scotland, northern England and Wales. Elsewhere staying dry with sunny spells, best of sunshine in the southeast.

Outlook for Thursday to Saturday:

Northern areas will be showery with a brisk breeze, whereas southern areas will mostly be fine and settled. Through Saturday cloud, rain and drizzle will likely arrive across the southwest.

London Weather forecast for today:

Dry with bright or sunny spells on Wednesday. However, cloud will increase from the west later in the day, although it should remain dry. Feeling rather warm with light winds. Maximum temperature 24 °C.

Special weather advisories: Flood alerts in force for England.

UVB sunburn index: High.

UK Weather Warnings: Floods.

Chance of precipitation: <5%

Outlook for Thursday to Saturday:

Largely dry and bright after a cloudy start on Thursday. Dry with bright or sunny spells on Friday and Saturday. Feeling rather warm with light winds.

Weather data provided by the Met Office. The UK Met Office provide weather and climate forecasts to help with those decisions so people can be safe, wel and prosperous so that every single day, people can make decisions based on the weather. Met Office are people behind the weather forecasts that feature on TV, online and on your phone in the UK. They are also trusted to help protect UK armed forces as they plan missions around the weather; and to keep technology safe with our space weather forecasts. They help the UK and other economies prosper. For example, they advise energy and retail sectors of weather that might affect consumer trends. They also help airlines reduce costs, and run safely and on schedule. For a detailed forecast of your area, go to https://www.metoffice.gov.uk/

Interested in seeing the lucky numbers and horoscopes for the day, see them here.