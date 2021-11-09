Your daily weather forecast for the UK and London.

UK Weather forecast for Tuesday 9 November 2021

Early rain over Scotland and Northern Ireland clearing leaving sunny spells and showers. England and Wales rather cloudy with some rain developing in the north and west

Outlook for Wednesday to Friday:

Band of rain in the south with showers and strong wind in the north Wednesday. Overnight mist and fog. Further rain into the northwest Friday. Temperatures near or above normal.

London Weather forecast for today:

A generally dry but rather cloudy morning, with any rain likely to be very light. Staying dry but cloudy into the afternoon and evening ahead of rain overnight. Maximum temperature 15 °C.

Special weather advisories: Flood alerts in force for England.

UVB sunburn index: Low.

UK Weather Warnings: Floods.

Chance of precipitation: <5%

Outlook for Wednesday to Friday:

Cloud and outbreaks of rain throughout Wednesday, perhaps a little drier in far north later. Drier and brighter across much of the region on Thursday and Friday. Feeling mild.

Weather forecast data provided by the Met Office. The UK Met Office provide weather and climate forecasts to help with those decisions so people can be safe, wel and prosperous so that every single day, people can make decisions based on the weather. Met Office are people behind the weather forecasts that feature on TV, online and on your phone in the UK. They are also trusted to help protect UK armed forces as they plan missions around the weather; and to keep technology safe with our space weather forecasts. They help the UK and other economies prosper. For example, they advise energy and retail sectors of weather that might affect consumer trends. They also help airlines reduce costs, and run safely and on schedule. For a detailed forecast of your area, go to https://www.metoffice.gov.uk/

Are you interested in seeing your lucky numbers and horoscopes for the day, see them here. We provide this information free of charge every day of the week.