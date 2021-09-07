Your daily weather forecast for the UK and London.

UK Weather forecast for Tuesday 7 September 2021

Some drizzle over far north and northwest, else dry and sunny for most areas after early mist, fog and patchy low cloud clears. Becoming hot inland over England and Wales.

Outlook for Wednesday to Friday:

Sunny for many on Wednesday but heavy showers starting to arrive from the southwest. Turning more widely unsettled on Thursday and Friday. Very warm or hot before temperatures gradually decline.

London Weather forecast for today:

Another fine and dry day with light winds and large amounts of almost uninterrupted sunshine. Feeling very warm or even hot. Becoming breezy along the south coast during the afternoon. Maximum temperature 29 °C.

Special weather advisories: Flood alerts in force for England.

UVB sunburn index: Moderate.

UK Weather Warnings: None.

Chance of precipitation: <5%

Outlook for Wednesday to Friday:

Dry, sunny and hot on Wednesday. Showers spreading erratically northeastwards overnight to become rather cloudy and less warm on Thursday, with further showers. Dry and sunny on Friday but breezy.

