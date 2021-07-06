











Your daily weather forecast for the UK and London.

UK Overview for Tuesday 6 July 2021

Rain clearing eastwards from England and winds easing in the far southeast. Sunny spells and showers for most; showers heaviest and most frequent in the northwest.

Outlook for Wednesday to Friday:

Showers will be fairly widespread and heavy with a risk of thunder on Wednesday, but will become more isolated through Thursday and Friday as it becomes a little warmer.

London Weather forecast for today:

Windy with coastal gales through the morning. Heavy perhaps thundery showers first thing, clearing to sunshine and showers. Becoming drier later. Maximum temperature 22 °C.

Special weather advisories: Flood alerts in force for England.

UVB sunburn index: High.

UK Weather Warnings: Thunderstorms.

Chance of precipitation: 10%

Heavy, thundery showers on Wednesday, with some sunny spells, but drier in Kent. Breezy but winds easing. Sunshine and scattered showers Thursday and Friday, but showers lighter than recent days.

