Your daily weather forecast for the UK and London.

UK Weather forecast for Tuesday 5 October 2021

Persistent and at times heavy rain and strong winds for northern England and south-east Scotland. Rain clearing to blustery showers and sunny spells in the south and west.

Outlook for Wednesday to Friday:

Cloud and rain affecting Northern Ireland and Scotland at times, heavy and persistent in the west. Elsewhere, becoming largely settled with variable cloud and some morning fog. Becoming warmer.

London Weather forecast for today:

Heavy rain clearing eastwards early in the morning. Sunny spells follow, with showers developing late morning across the north of the region. Windy. Maximum temperature 13 °C.

Special weather advisories: Flood alerts in force for England.

UVB sunburn index: Low.

UK Weather Warnings: None.

Chance of precipitation: <10%

Outlook for Wednesday to Friday:

Cloudy but dry on Wednesday, sunny spells later with light winds. Plenty of sunshine through Thursday and Friday, although possible mist or fog patches early in the morning.

