Your daily weather forecast for the UK and London.

UK Weather forecast for Tuesday 31 August 2021

Again, rather cloudy with some drizzly showers in central and eastern parts at first, these dying out with the cloud breaking to give sunny intervals, best in the west.

Outlook for Wednesday to Friday:

Generally dry, rather cloudy and cool. Some warm sunny spells in places, the best of these across central and western Scotland. A few light showers for some coasts and hills.

London Weather forecast for today:

Staying cloudy on Tuesday with the best of the sunny spells during the afternoon. Breezy along the coasts where it will feel cooler. Maximum temperature 21 °C.

Special weather advisories: Flood alerts in force for England.

UVB sunburn index: Moderate.

UK Weather Warnings: Floods.

Chance of precipitation: 10%

Mainly fine and dry with variable cloud and some sunny spells. Pleasant in any sunshine, but cool under the cloud and along the coasts.

