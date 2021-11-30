Your daily weather forecast for the UK and London.

UK Weather forecast for Tuesday 30 November 2021

Cloudy with some strong winds and rain, this becoming heavier and more widespread during the afternoon in the north, then moving southeast. Much milder than recently, particularly in the south.

Outlook for Wednesday to Friday:

Rain clearing early Wednesday. Behind turning colder with blustery showers, these becoming wintry across eastern areas on Thursday. A band of rain pushing quickly east Friday, snow across the north.

London Weather forecast for today:

Cloudy, mild and breezy on Tuesday with patchy rain throughout, turning heavier into the evening. Maximum temperature 11 °C.

Special weather advisories: Flood alerts in force for England.

UVB sunburn index: Low.

UK Weather Warnings: Floods.

Chance of precipitation: 10%

Outlook for Wednesday to Friday:

Colder Wednesday, bright and breezy after early rain clears. Remaining cool into Thursday with fresh winds and some showers possible in the east. Rain early Friday but turning brighter.

